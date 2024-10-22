Bhubaneswar: In view of possible cyclone 'Dana' that is expected to hit Odisha by October 25, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) today cancelled 178 trains from October 23.

A total of 178 trains (85 UP trains and 93 Down trains) will remain off the track from October 23 till October 25.

Here's the list of trains passing under ECoR jurisdiction to remain canceled:

According to IMD forecast, yesterday's well marked low pressure area over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards. concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 22nd October. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

Thereafter, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by 0000 UTC (5.30 AM) of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during 1800 UTC (11.30 PM) of 24th and 0000 UTC (5.30 AM) of 25th October, 2024 as a Severe Cyclonic Storm.