Bhubaneswar: In view of possible rush in regular trains on various routes during Holi festival, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to run Special Trains towards three major destinations for hassle-free journey.

Three pairs of Holi Special Trains from ECoR jurisdiction has been planned to run towards Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Services of some Special Trains running earlier from ECoR jurisdiction have also been extended during the period, the ECoR stated in a release today.

Following three special trains to run from ECoR jurisdiction:

Bhubaneswar-Cherlapalli (Hyyderabad) Holi Special:



08479/08480 Bhubaneswar-Cherlapalli (Hyderabad)-Bhubaneswar Holi Special from Bhubaneswar will leave at 1210hrs on every Monday between 10th March to 24th March 2025. In the return direction, Cherlapalli-Bhubaneswar Holi Special from Cherlapalli will leave at 0950hrs on every Tuesday between 11th March to 25th March 2024.



Puri-Kolkata Holi Special:



03101/03102 Kolkata-Puri-Kolkata Holi Special from Kolkata will leave at 2350hrs on 13th 18th & 20th March 2025. In the return direction, 03102 Puri-Kolkata Holi Special from Puri will leave at 1530hrs on 14th, 19th & 21st March 2025.

Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Holi Special:



08549/08550 Visakhapatnam – Bengaluru - Visakhapatnam Holi Special from Visakhapatnam will leave at 1530hrs on every Sunday between 9th March to 23rd March 2025. In the return direction, Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Holi Special from Bengaluru will leave at 1550hrs on every Monday between 10th March to 24th March 2024.

This apart, the services of Special Trains viz. Khurda Road to Udhna (Surat); Puri to Kolkata / Santragachhi / Shalimar & Bhanjapur; Visakhapatnam to Tirupati/Shalimar; Sambalpur to Erode and Bhubaneswar to Yesvantpur & Dhanbad Special, have been extended.

Extension of Special Trains running earlier from ECoR jurisdiction:

Udhna (Surat)-Khurda Road Special:

Services of 09059/09060 Udhna (Surat)-Khurda Road-Udhna Special via Brahmapur-Vizianagaram-Rayagada-Titilagarh & Raipur has been extended to run last week of April 2025.

Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi Weekly Special

Services of 02837/02838 Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi Weekly Special; 02839/02840 Shalimar-Puri-Shalimar Weekly Special & 08011/08012 Bhanjapur (Baripada)-Puri-Bhanjapur bi-weekly Special have been extended to run up to last week of June 2025.

Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur-Bhubaneswar Weekly Special

02811/02812 Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur-Bhubaneswar Weekly Special, 08311/08312 Sambalpur-Erode-Sambalpur Weekly Special, 08508/08507 Visakhapatnam-Shalimar-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special and 02832/02831 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Daily Special have been extended to run up to last week of April 2025.

Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special

08583/08584 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Weekly Special has been extended to run up to last week of April 2025.

