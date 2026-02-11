Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Wednesday carried out a major bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing several IAS officers to key positions across departments.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, a 2008-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department. He currently serves as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department and will hold the new post as additional charge.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, the additional charge of Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Sports and Youth Services Department will stand terminated from the date Poonia assumes office.

D. Prasanth Kumar Reddy, a 2009-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Managing Director of IDCO. He is presently Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department and was holding additional charge as Managing Director of IDCO.

Rashmita Panda, a 2010-batch IAS officer, has been posted as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the MSME Department.

She currently serves as Vice-Chairperson of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority, with additional charge as Managing Director of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Special Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department. She will also continue to hold additional charge as Chairperson and CEO of Startup Odisha and CEO of ORSAC.

Surendra Kumar Meena, a 2012-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Executive Director of the Centre for Modernising Government Initiatives (CMGI) and Convener of the Committee on Administrative and Governance Reforms.

He is currently serving as Additional Secretary in the ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department. The additional charge of Vineet Bhardwaj as Executive Director of CMGI and Convener of the reform committee will cease once Meena takes over.

Aboli Sunil Naravane, a 2015-batch IAS officer, has been given additional charge as Managing Director of IPICOL. She is currently Director of Industries, with additional charge as Managing Director of the Odisha Small Industries Corporation and the Odisha State Financial Corporation.

The notification further stated the additional charge of Bhupendra Singh Poonia as Managing Director of IPICOL will stand terminated from the date Naravane assumes charge.