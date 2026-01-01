Bhubaneswar: In a major reshuffle of IAS officers, the Odisha Government on Thursday appointed Deoranjan Kumar Singh as the Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Planning and Convergence Department.

A 1993-batch IAS officer, Singh is serving as ACS, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, with additional charge as Member, Board of Revenue; Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha; Managing Director of the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA); and Chairman of the Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC). He has been allowed to continue holding the additional charge of ACS, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, according to a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

As per the reshuffle, 1991-batch IAS officer Satyabrata Sahu has been appointed as Member, Board of Revenue, Odisha. He is serving as ACS, Home Department, with additional charge of ACS, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department.

1995-batch IAS officer Hemant Sharma has been entrusted with the additional charge of ACS, Home Department. He is presently ACS, Industries Department, with additional charge of ACS, Information and Public Relations Department, and Chairman of IPICOL.

1999-batch IAS officer Shubha Sarma has been allowed to continue with the additional charge of Principal Secretary, Water Resources Department. She is currently serving as Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development Department.

Similarly, 1999-batch IAS officer Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma has been permitted to continue as Principal Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, in addition to his present role as Principal Secretary, Excise Department, with additional charge as CMD, OPTCL, and Chairman of OSBCL.

2005-batch IAS officer Rajesh Prabhakar Patil has been appointed as Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, and Managing Director of OSDMA. He is presently serving as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Cooperation Department, with additional charge as Chairman of OSWC and Special Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department.

Further, 2015-batch IAS officer Madhumita Rath has been appointed as Collector and District Magistrate of Nayagarh. She was earlier serving as Additional Secretary, School and Mass Education Department.

Meanwhile, 2019-batch IAS officer Akshay Sunil Agrawal has been appointed as Collector and District Magistrate of Gajapati. He was earlier posted as Collector and District Magistrate of Nayagarh, the notification added.