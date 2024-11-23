Bhubaneswar: The state government today effected a major reshuffle in the IAS cadre by transferring at least eight officers in Odisha.

A few officers also got additional responsibilities in the reshuffle.

Chithra Arumugam, a 1995-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Principal Secretary to Labour and ESI Department. Besides, she has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Science and Technology Department, said a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

Arumugam was earlier working as the Special Secretary to the Planning and Convergence Department with additional charge of Principal Secretary to Science and Technology Department.

Yamini Sarangi, a 2008-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Commissioner, Commercial Taxes and GST in Odisha. Besides, she has been given the additional charge of Special Secretary to Finance Department.

Sarangi was earlier working as State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Sudhansu Mohan Samal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Managing Director of Odisha Mining Corporation Limited. Samal was earlier serving as Additional Secretary to Water Resources Department, added the notification.

As per the notification, Indramani Tripathy, a 2011-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Labour Commissioner of Odisha.

Tripathy was earlier working as Director, ST with additional charge of Additional Secretary to ST&SC Development Department in the state.

Similarly, Trilochan Majhi, a 2012-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Additional Secretary to Home Department. He was earlier working as Additional Secretary to Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Director, Sports Siddhartha Das, a 2012 IAS officer, has been transferred and posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies in Odisha.

ORERA Secretary Bijay Kumar Prusty, a 2013-batch IAS officer, has been transferred and posted as Director of Estates and ex-officio Additional Secretary to General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

Satyabrata Rout, a 2013-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Additional Secretary to Works department. He was earlier working as Additional Secretary to Finance Department.

Monica Priyadarshini, a 2014-batch IAS officer, who is now on inter-cadre deputation to Odisha, has been appointed as the Mission Director, Odisha Livelihoods Mission, said the notification.

2012-batch IAS officer Poma Tudu, MD, OSMCL with additional charge of Commissioner Food Safety and MD, TDCCOL, has been allowed to remain in additional charge of Director, ST.