Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police detained eight workers of the Chhatra Congress, the Student’s wing of the Congress party, for staging protests near the cavalcade of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Members of the Chhatra Congress including the State President Udit Pradhan showed black flags to Bhagwat this evening who was on his way to Jayadeb Bhawan in Bhubanswar.

Condemning the protest of the Chhatra Congress, Biswajit Patra, Member of ABVP’s National Executive Committee, said, “Such behavour is unacceptable at a time when someone of repute is visiting the State to attend a condolence meeting. In coming days, a fitting reply will be given to today’s incident.”

Following the Chhatra Congress protest, security of the RSS Chief has been tightened, said police official sources.