Bhubaneswar: An elderly man died and two others were critically injured in an accident on a busy road in front of the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar this evening.

Eyewitnesses said a speeding i20 car bearing registration no OD 02 AR 1020 came from the Circuit House side and went in wrong direction towards the Gopabandhu Chhak. The car collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying three persons going towards the AG Chhak from the Gopabandhu Chhak side.

The speeding car subsequently hit another motorcycle and rode over the traffic circle at the Raj Bhavan Square. The incident occurred at 5:30 PM.

The eyewitnesses added the car driver was in an inebriated condition.

The injured including the elderly person was rushed to the Capital Hospital. The elderly succumbed on the way to the hospital.