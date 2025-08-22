Dhenkanal: A domestic dispute snowballed into violence after an elderly man was thrashed mercilessly by his nephew in Hindol area of Odisha's Dhenkanal district on Thursday. The accused youth, identified as Jitu Dehury of Nabakishorepur Sabar Sahi, has been arrested after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

As per reports, Jitu flew into a rage and kept beating his uncle ruthlessly until villagers rescued him. While the exact cause of the fallout is being probed, sources said the man had abused Jitu's mother and used expletives for her. Irate at the foul language, Jitu dragged his uncle out on the road and started thrashing him in full public glare. In the clip, he was seen dragging the elderly man on the road and kicking him as locals passed by.

He first kept slapping him and then used a stick to beat him. Some bystanders managed to intervene after sometime and rescued the man who was rushed immediately to Hindol hospital. Police got information about the incident after one of the eyewitnesses captured the incident on his phone and made it viral on social media.

Jitu had managed to flee the spot but was arrested after police launched a manhunt to nab him for the inhumane act.

Police confirmed that the accused youth has been arrested. A case has been registered and further investigation is on, they said.