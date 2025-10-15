Nabarangpur: In a tragic mishap, an elderly man died while three children were injured following a bike and school bus collision in Raighar in Odisha's Nabarangpur district today. The incident took place near a petrol pump on Raighar-Kundei main road.

The deceased was identified as Samaru Gond (60) of Turudihi village.

As per reports, the bus bearing registration number OR 24E 9024 was carrying around 20 students of Biju Patnaik Modern Public School when it collided with a two-wheeler coming from an opposite direction. Eyewitnesses said the bus was maneuvering a curve and heading towards the fuel station when the driver lost control and hit the bike.

The collision was so severe that Samaru died on the spot. Three children onboard the bus sustained injuries.

The minors were identified as Himanshu Gond, Dharitri Gond - both in Class 1 - and Mukesh, a third-grade student. They were immediately taken to the nearest hospital for first-aid treatment.

Police,on getting information, reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem. A case has been registered. The accused bus driver has been detained. As news of the incident spread, locals and guardians raised concerns about reckless driving of school bus drivers and safety of children.