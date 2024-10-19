Nuapada: In an incident exposing the dangerous impact of superstitions and deep-rooted beliefs, an elderly man sustained critical injuries after villagers attempted to immolate him over suspected sorcery in Odisha's Nuapada district. Police have detained nine persons in this connection.

The victim, identified as Khamsingh Majhi (64) of Portipada village under Nuamalapada panchayat of Sinapali block, was almost burnt alive but managed to save himself. He was initially rushed to the community health centre and later referred to the district headquarters hospital after his condition deteriorated.

As per reports, a few people in the area died due to inexplicable reasons recently. The mysterious deaths in past few days fuelled suspicion of sorcery among the people. Some of them suspected Majhi to have practised the black magic leading to the deaths.

On Thursday, villagers summoned a kangaroo court and accused Majhi of claiming the human lives through sorcery. They also warned him of dire consequence. When Majhi refuted the allegations, the villagers tied him up with bundles of paddy straw and set him on fire. Screaming in pain, Majhi, in a bid to save his life, jumped into a pond to douse the flames.

He later went home and narrated the ordeal to his family who then reached out to the police. Majhi was taken to the CHC first and later to the district hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, Nuapada SP GR Raghavendra informed that all the nine accused have been detained for interrogation. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. The health condition of the victim is stable, he added.