Bhawanipatna: Police have arrested an elderly man on the charges of killing his wife by stangulation in Bijepur in Odisha's Kalahandi district. Though the incident took place a few days back, it came to light after an intense search operation by cops helped trace the absconding accused.

The man, identified as Phulsing Majhi (60) of Sergiguda village within Bijepur police limits here, was held after his brother in-law filed a complaint with the police. Though the exact reason behind the crime is still being probed, domestic dispute is suspected to have triggered the extreme act.

As per reports, Phulsing and his wife Butri lived in a secluded area on their farmland. The couple had two sons and five daughters, four of whom were married and lived with their in-laws.On Monday night, Phulsing and Butri got into a heated argument. The spat escalated and Phulsing, in a fit of rage, strangled Butri leading to her death on the spot. He then immediately fled the scene.

When Butri went missing, her brother from nearby Karbali village, reported the matter to police. A search team swung into action and after a day, Butri's body was found.

Following postmortem at Lanjigarh hospital, the body was handed over to family members but Phulsing still remained at large. On Wednesday, police got a tip-off on Phulsing's whereabouts and nabbed him from Kendupeta village.