Jajpur: Amid an alarming surge in burglary and theft cases, an elderly woman died while her daughter sustained critical injuries after they were brutally attacked by miscreants during a robbery attempt in Balichandrapur in Odisha's Jajpur district on Friday. The incident took place late in the night in Tigiria village which comes under Balipadia panchayat.

The deceased was identified as Kaushalya Pati, 77. Her daughter Mamata Pati (55), an ASHA worker, is undergoing treatment after being critically injured.

As per reports, Kaushalya was living with her daughter Mamata, who had been abandoned by her husband. On Friday night, two bike-borne miscreants barged into the house in a loot bid while the duo was sleeping. However, when they woke up hearing the noise and tried to resist, the accused started attacking them with a sharp object. While Kaushalya died on the spot after severe injuries on her head, Mamata was grievously wounded. While the miscreants fled the scene, neighbours rushed the two women to Badachana hospital. But doctors declared Kaushalya dead on arrival.

Menawhile, police on getting information, reached the spota nd started probe. Official sources said they have detained two suspects, identified as Manguli and Balia Das, for interrogation.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway.