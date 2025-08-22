Bhubaneswar: An elderly woman was allegedly stabbed to death over suspicion of practicing witchcraft in Odisha’s Rayagada district last night.

The incident took place at Sanasiguru village of Karubai panchayat under Seskhal police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Narayan Mandangi (60) of the village.

The villagers, under the influence of superstitions, suspected that the elderly woman was practicing witchcraft for last several days.

Some youths allegedly attacked Mandangi with knives while she was sleeping alone in her house last night. She sustained grievous injuries in the attack and died on the spot, reports said.

The victim’s family lodged a complaint in this regard with police today morning.

Accepting the complaint, the cops rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.