Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Rajya Vidyut Upabhokta Mahasangha has announced plans to stage a protest in front of the State Legislative Assembly on March 21, if the government fails to meet its key demands.

The consumers’ body is demanding a rollback of the recent electricity tariff hike, decision to install smart meters, electricity bills in the Odia language, and 300 units of free electricity as promised by the BJP in its poll manifesto.

The decision to protest was taken during a meeting chaired by former minister and Congress leader Panchanan Kanungo. Representatives from the BJD, Congress, and other political parties were also present.

According to reports, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) is expected to decide on the power tariff before April. The regulatory body conducted hearings on the matter from February 17 to 27.