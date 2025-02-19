Bhubaneswar: The state government today revealed the findings of the latest elephant census in Odisha.

There are currently 2,103 elephants in the state. The latest elephant census, conducted in the state in November, 2024, revealed this, said the state government in a statement today.

The census report revealed that Mayurbhanj district has the highest number of 295 elephants, followed by 291 in Dhenkanal district and 254 in Angul district.

There are 132 elephants in Cuttack district, 83 in Khordha district, 56 in Nayagarh district, 54 in Balasore district, 195 in Keonjhar district, 93 in Ganjam district, nine in Gajapati district, 54 in Kandhamal district, 16 in Boudh district, 42 in Bolangir district, 140 in Sambalpur district, 95 in Kalahandi district, 179 in Sundargarh district, 107 in Deogarh district, thee each in Bargarh and Subarnapur district and one each in Rayagada and Jharsuguda district.

On an average, 81 elephants die every year in the state as per the data collected in last three years. Poaching, electrocution, train accidents, road accidents, various diseases, man-elephant conflicts and other natural causes like quarrels, falls from hills, drowning and old age are the main reasons behind elephant deaths in Odisha.

The state government has introduced several measures to check man-elephant conflicts in the state. These include plantation of fodder trees for elephants in the forest, development of grazing land, creation of artificial reservoirs, protection from forest fires, anti-poaching camps, forest patrols, monitoring of wildlife and poachers' movements and awareness campaign.

To protect crops, orchards and other infrastructure from elephants, a scheme called ‘Jan Suraksha & Gaja Raksha’ has been implemented in villages, located close to elephant habitats.

The government is providing concessions for installing solar fences to protect crops from elephants. Besides, trenches are dug to keep the elephants at bay, said the state government.