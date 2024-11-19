Bhubaneswar: Day after three elephants died due to electrocution in Naktideula range under Sambalpur forest circle, the police arrested three Forest personnel on Tuesday.

With the help of the Forest department, the police launched a manhunt to nab the fourth Forest personnel.

Officials said, based on the preliminary report of the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), the Forest Department has suspended the above four personnel for their alleged negligence in duty.

The Forest Department has already recommended the Odisha Government to take stringent action against the DFO and Range Officer, the officials added.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who is on a visit to Singapore, spoke to Government officials and raised concerns over the elephant deaths. He directed them to take strict action against the persons involved in the case.

Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo also discussed the matter with the officials and expressed concerns.

The Joint Task Force of the Forest Department did a spot visit and launched an investigation. Officials of the Electricity Department and DISCOM have been investigating the elephant deaths separately.

The three elephants electrocuted after coming in contact with a live wire laid by poachers to trap wild boar. Carcasses of two adult elephants and a calf elephant were recovered near Buramal forest.

Initially, locals spotted the carcasses and informed Forest officials.