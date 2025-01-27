Bhubaneswar: Odisha is the rising star of the East and the state is emerging as a key player in India’s industrial ecosystem, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

The Chief Minister stated this while speaking at the CII Session ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025.

“Odisha stands tall as a vigorous partner to script success as a means of its diversified industrial empowerment. It is the cynosure of solidarity and spirited growth, with a glittering progress. The government is taking the necessary steps so that Odisha will remain as a preferred destination for both global and domestic investors,” said the Chief Minister.

Majhi further stated that the state government is committed to create a business-friendly ecosystem in Odisha. “Our vision is to attract investments, create jobs and ensure sustainable economic growth for the people of Odisha. In pursuit of our vision of a Samrudh (developed) Odisha by 2036, we have taken several initiatives to position the state as an industrial hub,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government is focusing on industrial infrastructure, ease of doing business and largescale job creation to achieve economic development.

“In our own Budget, we have earmarked substantial resources, for critical infrastructure projects. Our focus is to provide world-class infrastructure and ready-to-use plug-and-play facilities for companies wishing to set up industrial units in Odisha,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave-2025 at Janata Maidan in the capital city here on January 28 (Tuesday).