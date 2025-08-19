Rourkela: Odisha Vigilance arrested irrigation engineer Surendra Behera for possession of disproportionate assets following raids at multiple locations yesterday.

During searches, Surendra Behera, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Division, Angul, was found in possession of disproportionate assets including 2 multi storeyed buildings, 2 flats in BBSR, 4 high value plots, cash Rs.2.33 lakhs, deposits approx Rs.54 lakhs, etc, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Vigilance registered a case against Surendra Behera. He will be forwarded today to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh.

On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets beyond his known sources of income by Surendra Behera, simultaneous house searches were conducted by Odisha Vigilance led by 3 DSPs, 10 Inspectors, 4 ASIs, and other supporting staff at 8 places in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela Sundargarh, Angul and Ganjam on Monday.