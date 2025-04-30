Bhubaneswar: A 22-year-old engineering student reportedly ended his life by jumping before a moving train near Lingaraj Station in Odisha capital here today.

The deceased has been identified as Tapan Acharya, son of Ajay Acharya of Botanda Mahaveer Nagar area of the city. The deceased’s father, meanwhile, blamed 'mental torture' by the college authorities for the incident.

Tapan was studying in a city-based private engineering college. The college authorities allegedly seized Tapan’s mobile phone over some issues earlier in the day.

The authorities reportedly asked Tapan’s parents to visit the college for discussions tomorrow (May 1).

“The college authorities seized Tapan’s mobile phone at around 11 am today. So, he could not pick our call. The authorities asked us to visit the college on May 1 for discussions when we contacted them to enquire about our son. Tapan must have ended his life due to the mental torture meted out to him by the college authorities,” alleged deceased’s father.

Tapan’s body was found from the rail tracks near Lingaraj Station after his family members reached the spot by tracking his e-vehicle.