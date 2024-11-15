Bhubaneswar: The authorities at Jagannath temple in Odisha’s Puri town have withdrawn the crowd control measures introduced for the smooth conduct of Kartika rituals at the 12th century shrine.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) lifted the entry restrictions for devotees after the completion of the holy month of Kartika today.

The devotees are allowed to enter Jagannath temple thorough its four gates from November 16 (Saturday), said the SJTA.

However, they can exit the shrine through any of the three gates except the Lions’ Gate. However, these rules will not be applicable for the servitors as well as the employees of the temple, added the SJTA.

The SJTA had introduced the crowd control measures for the Kartika rituals on October 18.

As per the crowd control measures, devotees were allowed to enter the shrine through the Singhadwar (Lions’ Gate) and the Paschima Dwar (West Gate) only.

Similarly, they were allowed to exit the shrine through any of the three gates except the Lions’ Gate.