Bhubaneswar: A Vigilance court in Bhubaneswar on Friday sentenced a former official of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to three years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

Kushal Chandra Chatterjee, former Junior Town Planner (outsourced employee) at the BDA, was convicted by the Special Vigilance Judge Court for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant in exchange for approving a residential building plan.

Chatterjee was sentenced to undergo three years of rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine. He had been charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.