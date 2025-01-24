Bhubaneswar: The state government will take stringent action for liquor overcharging by vendors, warned Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan today.

"The liquor prices are higher at a few places in the state. The retail liquor dealers have no right to charge more than the maximum retail price. If the liquor shops are found selling stock at prices, strict action will be taken against the liquor shop owners," the Minister said.

"One or two cases of liquor overcharging were reported to us from Ganjam district, following which we have taken quick action. If such cases are found in upcoming days, stringent action will be taken against the liquor dealers," he added.