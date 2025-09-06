Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown, the Odisha Excise Department on Friday seized illicit liquor and narcotics worth an estimated ₹1.25 crore during statewide raids.

According to official sources, the special drive led to the registration of 250 cases, with 115 individuals taken into custody. Another 79 persons were released under the provisions of Section 35 of the BNSS.

The seizures included: Narcotics: 156 kg of ganja, 200 grams of brown sugar, 25 kg of bhanga, and 400 kg of mohua flowers; Liquor and brewing materials: 12,954 BL of ID liquor, 1,07,460 BL of fermented wash, and 13,285 kg of gur wash.

Additionally, eight NDPS cases were registered in connection with the narcotics haul.

Excise officials said the ongoing enforcement drive will continue with the same intensity in the coming days to curb the illicit liquor and drug trade in the state.