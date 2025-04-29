Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance intercepted Excise Superintendent Krishna Nayak midway and seized Rs 3 lakh cash from her possession in Dhenkanal district today.

Based on inputs regarding ill-gotten cash by Krishna Nayak, the Superintendent of Excise, Dhenkanal, a team of Vigilance intercepted her at Deulasahi Road while she was travelling in an SUV on Tuesday.

During interception, the Vigilance team found Rs 3 lakh cash from the woman excise official's possession. As she could not satisfactorily account for the possession of the cash, the amount was seized along with her vehicle.

Following the seizure, the Vigilance officials conducted searches at five locations from disproportionate assets angle to ascertain the source of funds.