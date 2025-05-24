Bhubaneswar: Odisha has started exporting fruits and vegetables to countries in Europe. The state has exported around five tonnes of premium Amrapali mangoes to England recently, said the Agriculture Department today.

According to the Department, the Amrapali mangoes, grown in Dhenkanal district, have been exported to England.

“Five tonnes of Amrapali mangoes have been shipped from Dhenkanal to England in last three days! Odisha’s fruits and vegetable exports are gaining global momentum,” said the Agriculture Department in a Twitter (X) post today.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed his happiness over the success of fruits and vegetable growers in Odisha.

“The world is now savouring the golden sweetness of Odisha mangoes, with the 5 tonnes of premium Amrapali mangoes from Dhenkanal making their royal debut in England within just three days,” said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in a social media post.

The Agriculture Department further revealed that farmers from Odisha have exported jackfruits, drumsticks, wood apples and ice apples to England, Italy and some other countries.

“From the creamy delights of jackfruits to the nutritious punch of drumsticks, from exotic wood apples to refreshing ice apples - Odisha's farm treasures are now the talk of Rome, Venice and Birmingham. This global culinary conquest showcases the tireless dedication of our farmers and the visionary support of the Agriculture Department,” added the CMO.