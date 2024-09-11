Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure that all the Odisha Government employees make their property declaration, the State Government extended the deadline for filing of the annual property statement till November 30, 2024 on the HRMS portal.

The Additional Secretary of General Administration and Public Grievance Department, Sashank Sekhar Dash wrote to senior officials of all the departments, the Revenue Divisional Commissioners, the Collectors and District Magistrates informing them about the extension of the deadline.

In the letter, the Additional Secretary instructed the officials to make sure that the employees under their administrative control comply with the directive.

The State Government employees were bound to submit their annual property statement for the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 on the HRMS portal till January 31, 2024. However, many employees failed to make the submission within the deadline.

The Government extended the deadline till February 29, 2024 and later till March 16, 2024.

The annual property return filing is made by the Government employees under the Odisha Government Servants’ Conduct (Amendment) Rule, 2021.