Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government extended the tenure of the Potato Mission (Aloo Mission) for another three years.

Reiterating the Government’s efforts to increase potato production in the State, Agriculture Minister KV Singh Deo today stated farmers will receive potato seeds in the first week of November.

Singh Deo came down heavily on the previous BJD Government for failing to implement the Potato Mission successfully. He alleged potato seeds were provided to the farmers in January harvesting month causing the failure of the project.

The Minister further informed high-yielding varieties of potato seeds will be procured from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

More hybrid cold storages will be established at sub-division level on public private partnership (PPP) mode for storing the potato produced by the farmers, added Singh Deo.

A team of officials of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department led by the Horticulture Director has visited Kolkata to understand the cold storage situation in West Bengal State, he stated.