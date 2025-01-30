Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has extended the deadline of updating the e-KYC for ration card beneficiaries till February 15, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra today.

Around 39 lakh beneficiaries in the state have not yet completed their e-KYC update. So far, 2.95 crore individuals residing in Odisha have successfully updated their e-KYC details, along with 1.32 lakh people living outside the state, the minister said.

Earlier, the deadline was January 31. The ration card of the beneficiaries who won't be able to complete e-KYC will be cancelled, Patra had said.

Beneficiaries have been urged to complete their e-KYC at local Electronic Public Service (EPS) outlets or ration distribution centres. The minister also said that new ration cards will be issued after all eligible beneficiaries under the Public Distribution System (PDS) complete the e-KYC process.

To facilitate the process, government officials have been directed to assist beneficiaries living in Odisha and Odias currently residing in other states.