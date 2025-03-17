Bhubaneswar: Odisha is grappling with a significant shortfall of bureaucratic staff across various administrative services, as revealed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in response to a query in the State Legislative Assembly.

Replying to a query of BJP legislator Tankadhar Tripathy from Jharsuguda, the Chief Minister provided detailed data on the vacancies: Indian Administrative Service (IAS): 67 vacancies; Indian Police Service (IPS): 69 vacancies; Indian Forest Service (IFS): 69 vacancies; Odisha Administrative Service (OAS): 253 vacancies; Odisha Police Service (OPS): 253 vacancies; Odisha Forest Service (OFS): 611 vacancies (the highest among all services); Odisha Finance Service (OFS): 274 vacancies; Odisha Revenue Service (ORS): 263 vacancies.

Tripathy sought a clarity from the Chief Minister on the number of vacancies in the bureaucratic services and the measures being taken to address them.

In response, the Chief Minister assured timely steps are being undertaken to fill these vacancies through direct recruitments and service promotions.