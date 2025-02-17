Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government is facing shortage of IAS and IPS officers, revealed a statement by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in Assembly.

Replying to a query asked by BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo, CM informed the House that 66 IAS and 69 IPS posts are lying vacant in the state government.

Giving details about the vacancy, he revealed that 182 Odisha-cadre IAS officers are currently engaged in different positions and 66 posts are lying vacant against a sanctioned strength of 248 IAS posts in Odisha.

This apart, two IAS officers are working on inter-cadre deputation and 22 are posted on the Central deputation.

Similarly, there are 195 IPS posts in Odisha, of which 69 are lying vacant.

According to CM's statement, 10 IPS officers are currently on Central deputation for more than 5 years.

