Angul: In a shocking incident, a poor family's moment of celebration became a nightmare after they had to borrow money and give it to nurses of a government hospital following an alleged demand of Rs 5,000 bribe for delivery of a newborn in Odisha's Angul district.

The incident took place at Khamar Community Health Centre (CHC) under Pallahara block in the district.

As per reports, the expectant mother, identified as Rita Sahu of a nearby village, was admitted to the CHC after she experienced labor pain. But the nurses at the hospital demanded Rs 5,000 for the baby's delivery. Helpless and left with no option, Rita's husband Pratap had to comply and borrow money from a shopkeeper as Rita's condition was getting worse. He later reported the incident to hospital authorities.

As per his complaint, the family was harassed and had to go through tremendous distress as the nurses refused to attend to his wife and proceed with the delivery until they got the money. Recounting the harrowing experience, Pratap said the family was getting ready to welcome a new member but was made to go through acute distress. "My wife was due and I got her admitted her to the hospital here after she experienced labor pain. But the nurses demanded Rs 5,000 for the delivery of our baby. As I had no money, I had to borrow from a shopkeeper," he told mediapersons.

Acting on the complaint, hopsital authorities said strict action will be taken against all those found guilty. "No such unethical practice will be tolerated and anyone found indulging in such acts will face strict action. Investigation is underway and all needful measures will be taken," they said.