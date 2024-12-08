Bargarh: Farmers in Odisha today received additional input assistance of Rs 800 per quintal in their bank accounts. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed the amount at a programme held at Sohela in Bargarh district.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Energy Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Minister of Food Supply and Consumer Welfare, Science and Technology Krushna Chandra Patra, Minister of Cooperatives, Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Pradeep Bal Samanta attended the additional input assistance disbursal programme in the district.

On Saturday, the State Government decided to provide the paddy farmers an additional input assistance of Rs 800 over and above the MSP of Rs 2300, thus making it to Rs 3100 per quintal.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti Pravati Parida was present at the programme in Puri, while The Minister for Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Rural Development, Rabi Narayan Naik graced the event in Sambalpur.