Bhubaneswar: Farmers affected by unseasonal rain in Odisha will be able to apply for financial assistance as announced by the State Government by December 31.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today extended the date for farmers to apply for the aid by another day. Following a field visit of Ganjam district to make assessment of crop damage, the Chief Minister stated 37,800 hectares kharif crop and 822 hectares of vegetable in Ganjam district have been damaged by the unseasonal rain.

Several districts in the State experienced rain in two phases between December 20 and 28 that caused extensive damage to the crops.

Earlier, the Government announced the affected farmers will be identified by December 30.

The Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department asked the farmers to inform about the crop damage through ‘Krishi Rakshak’ App. They can also lodge their grievance related to farming on 14447 toll free number.

Apart from paddy farmers, the betel leaf and vegetable farmers as well as sharecroppers will also receive the aid.