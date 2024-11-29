Bhubaneswar: The farmers in Odisha will get the minimum support price (MSP) within 48 hours of selling their paddy at the mandis (procurement centres).

This was revealed by the state government today. The farmers will get the MSP through their bank accounts.

The paddy procurement process for the Kharif season began on November 20 and it will continue till March, 2025.

The state government has deployed officials at various levels for providing the MSP directly to the bank accounts of the farmers.

“The officials are working round-the-clock to protect the interests of the farmers. Prompt action is being taken in case of any complaint,” said the state government in a statement.

The bank accounts of the registered farmers have been verified meticulously for the transfer of paddy MSP.

The BJP government in Odisha had earlier announced to provide input assistance of Rs 800 over and above the MSP of Rs 2,300 per quintal of paddy.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch the disbursal of the input assistance to farmers at an event at Sohela in Bargarh district on December 8.