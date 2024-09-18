Bhubaneswar: The state government will procure paddy at Rs 3,100 as MSP from farmers in Odisha from this Kharif season.

The state government will procure the paddy at the enhanced MSP under the Samrudha Krushak Yojana.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the arrangements for the procurement of paddy in this Kharif season.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to simplify the paddy procurement process in the state for the betterment of the farmers.

The state government has set a target to procure 1 crore tonne paddy from the farmers this year.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure hassle-free paddy procurement in the state. He also put emphasis on construction of adequate number of godowns for safe storage of paddy procured from the farmers.

The state government will provide the MSP through the bank accounts of the farmers within 48 hours of the procurement of paddy. The Chief Minister asked the officials to maintain utmost transparency into paddy procurement process.

The state government will use the GPS technology to track the vehicles transporting paddy. The quality of the paddy will be judged though automatic grain analyzers.

The officials of the Agriculture, Food Supplies, Panchayati Raj and Revenue departments will make fields visits to ensure transparency in the paddy procurement process in the state.

Notably, the Centre has declared Rs 2,300 as MSP for paddy for this year. However, the BJP government in Odisha has announced that it would procure paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal.