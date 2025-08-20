Bhubaneswar: In a major push towards its vision of ‘Samrudha Odisha 2036’, the Odisha Government today approved 19 new investment proposals worth ₹4,515 crore.

The proposals, cleared during the 139th meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, are expected to generate over 8,200 jobs across eight districts—Angul, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Khordha, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda.

Sector-wise Investments

Green Energy & Green Hydrogen:

INOX Solar Ltd will set up a 5 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Assembly Plant in Dhenkanal with an investment of ₹283 crore, creating 51 jobs.

Jindal Stainless Ltd will establish a Green Hydrogen manufacturing unit of 1,500 Nm³/hr in Jajpur with an investment of ₹90 crore, generating 89 jobs.

A Raipur-based company will set up a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing unit in Ganjam at an investment of ₹750 crore, creating 515 jobs.

Waste Management

Gravita India Ltd will invest ₹350 crore in a comprehensive recycling unit in Angul for refined lead, alloys, and PP granules, generating 270 jobs.

Pharmaceuticals

Starcaps Global LLP will establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of ₹80 crore, creating 145 jobs.

Tourism & Hospitality

Padma Hospitality Pvt Ltd will set up a three-star hotel in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of ₹59.91 crore, generating 181 jobs.

SNM Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd will develop a four-star hotel and resort in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of ₹92.32 crore, creating 173 jobs.

Orissa Stevedores Ltd will invest ₹211 crore to establish a five-star hotel in Paradip, creating 350 jobs.

Bio-Fuels

Vibrant Spirits Pvt Ltd will set up a compressed biogas unit with a capacity of 4,000 MTPA in Sundargarh at an investment of ₹50 crore, generating 725 jobs.

Steel & Downstream Industries

Betabuilds Technologies Pvt Ltd will establish a steel processing unit for ERW pipes, PEB manufacturing, and HR coil slitting in Sundargarh with an investment of ₹131.55 crore, creating 400 jobs.

Konark Ispat Ltd will expand capacity in Jharsuguda by adding a 0.35 MTPA Rolling Mill, 0.6 MTPA Pellet Plant, 70 MW Captive Power Plant, 0.54 MTPA DRI Plant, and 0.50 MTPA Billet Plant. The ₹990 crore expansion will create 2,000 jobs.

Infrastructure & Logistics

Shree Jagannath Carriers Pvt Ltd will set up a logistics park and warehousing facility in Angul with an investment of ₹111.90 crore, creating 300 jobs.

Sapient Resources Pvt Ltd will establish a 2X3 MTPA coal washery in Angul with an investment of ₹70 crore, generating 300 jobs.

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Sanaka Auto Corp Ltd will invest ₹300 crore in an EV manufacturing plant in Khordha with an annual capacity of 10,000 units, generating 145 jobs.

Digital & IT Infrastructure

Shreetech Data Ltd will invest ₹501 crore to develop a hyperscale data centre in Khordha, creating 450 jobs.

West Edge Data Centres Pvt Ltd will set up a data centre and satellite internet services unit in Khordha with an investment of ₹50.50 crore, generating 190 jobs.

Food & Beverages

Elixir of East – The Artisan Distillery LLP will establish a spirit manufacturing unit in Khordha with an investment of ₹93.65 crore, creating 110 jobs.

Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd will invest ₹300 crore in a 200 KLPD grain-based distillery with IMFL bottling unit in Khordha, creating 1,812 jobs.

According to official sources, the projects cleared in the SLSWCA meeting reaffirm Odisha’s commitment to employment generation, value addition, and balanced regional development.