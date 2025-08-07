Bhubaneswar: A man and his nine-year-old daughter were run over by a truck on Cuttack-Paradip highway in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district today.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Kishore Biswal and his daughter Lori Biswal of Sandhapur under Kujang police limits.

The incident took place while the father-daughter duo was returning home from a private school at Paradip in the afternoon.

Biswal and his daughter were run over by a Paradip-bound truck after it hit their motorcycle at Kothiasahi Square near Kujanga. They died on the spot.

The incident sparked tension in the locality. Hundreds of locals staged a road blockade, causing traffic disruption on the highway.