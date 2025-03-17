Bhubaneswar: A man and his son were killed in an accident on National Highway (NH)-49 in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district today.

The mishap took place at Dwarsuni ghat under Bangiriposi police limits in the evening.

The deceased have been identified as Md. Lukaman and his son Sk Sahil of Khejuritandi Soso village under Bahalda police limits in Mayurbhanj.

The father-son duo was returning home from Baripada on a Bullet motorcycle. An unidentified heavy vehicle hit their bike at Dwarsuni ghat, reports said.

The duo was crushed to death under the wheels of the heavy vehicle after they fell off the bike due to the collision. The heavy vehicle sped away soon after the mishap, they added.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem. The cops have launched a probe into the mishap.