

Puri: In what seemed like an objectionable kangaroo court trial, a female teacher was assaulted and paraded by a mob led by her husband over alleged extra-marital affair in Odisha's Puri district on Tuesday. The woman's male friend, a student leader, too was subjected to the torture. The duo was humiliated in full public glare and made to walk towards the police station amid a jeering crowd.

The shocking incident came to light after a video of the entire incident went viral on social media. In the clip, the woman was seen being garlanded, abused and hit by her husband while being made to walk on the street. While the incident is being probed, the woman's husband accused her of infidelty after allegedly catching them unaware in semi-nude condition.

Initial reports revealed that the woman was staying separately from her husband - a college lecturer - in a rented accommodation in Nimapara due to some ongoing dispute. Suspicious of adultery, her husband had hatched a plan to catch her red-handed.

On Tuesday night, he along with some friends broke into the woman's house at around 8 pm where they allegedly caught her with her male friend in a 'compromising position'. Enraged, the woman's husband dragged her along with the boy onto the street. The couple was harassed and made to parade towards the police station with the woman being garlanded and beaten by her husband along the way.

The incident, has sparked anger among people as the woman's modesty was outraged publickly with onlookers filming the entire incident without coming to her rescue.

Meanwhile, Police said a case was registered and the three of them have been detained for interrogation.