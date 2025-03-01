Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will disburse the fifth phase of the first installment of money under Subhadra Yojana on March 6.

Around 1.7 lakh women will receive the first installment of money under Subhadra Yojana in the fifth phase on March 6, revealed the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) today.

The state government has provided the first installment of money under Subhadra Yojana to around 98 lakh eligible women in four phases.

The government will release the second installment of money under the scheme on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8. Around 1 crore women will get the second installment of Rs 5,000, said the CMO in a Twitter (X) post.

The BJP government in Odisha had rolled out the cash transfer scheme on September 17.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two installments in a year. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Rakshya Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.