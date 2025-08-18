Berhampur: A major mishap was averted following a fire outbreak in one of the departments of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (Berhampur) in Odisha's Ganjam district late on Sunday night. The incident took place on the ground flour of the Nidan Kendra building around 1.30 am.

As per reports, a short circuit in the main laboratory at the biochemistry division triggered the fire and quickly spread towards the main examination hall.

Fire personnel on getting information, immediately arrived at the spot. It took them over two hours to douse the flames and bring the fire under control. While the exact cause of the short circuit is not known yet, sources said lapse in temperature monitoring system in the biochemistry lalaboratory sparked the fire.

A large number of instruments and chemical substances were destroyed in the blaze. A few staffers who were present in the wing also fell sick due to suffocation caused by gas leakage from the air conditioner. No major casualty, however, was reported. Their condition is now stated to be stable. No authority on behalf of the Power department had visited the spot for inspection till reports last came in.

The extent of damage caused to the medical diagnostic equipment and its impact on healthcare service at the premiere institute will be ascertained after a probe by senior officials.

Further details are awaited.