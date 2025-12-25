Talcher: Police have arrested five persons in connection with the double murder that took place in Odisha’s Talcher area late on the night of December 23.

According to a press release issued by the police, the incident occurred near the pipeline road at Lingarakata when a group of around 12 to 13 people allegedly attempted to steal materials from a stockyard belonging to Grotam Infrastructure Limited. The stockyard was used to store electric tower materials.

The deceased were identified as 17-year-old Dibyaranjan Parida and Janardan Naik. Both sustained firearm injuries during the incident.

Police said security personnel and a gunman deployed at the site noticed suspicious movement near the stockyard during night hours. In an attempt to stop the group from entering the premises, the gunman opened fire using a 12-bore firearm. Pellets hit vital parts of the bodies of the two victims, leading to their death on the spot.

Based on the initial information provided by the informant, a case was registered, and an investigation was launched. Police later established the sequence of events that led to the deaths.

Five accused have been arrested so far, including the gunman who allegedly fired the shots. The arrested persons are Ganeswar Sahoo, the gunman, Abhimanyu Sahoo, Parshuram Parida, Kishan Manjhi and Anandi Manjhi.

Police have seized the weapon used in the incident, including a 12-bore double-barrel gun and one empty cartridge. The crime scene has been examined, and preliminary forensic and material evidence has been collected. Verification is also underway to ascertain whether any other persons were injured during the incident.

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is in progress, police said.