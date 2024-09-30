Bhubaneswar: Five former police personnel of the Bharatpur Police Station moved the Orissa High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Former IIC of the police station Dinakrushna Mishra, SI Baishalini Panda, ASI Sagarika Rath and Salilamayee Sahu, and Constable Balaram Hansda have filed anticipatory petitions in the court.

The Crime Branch, which is investigating the alleged custodial torture of an Army officer and his fiancée at Bharatpur Police Station on September 15, took the five police personnel to Gujarat for the polygraph test.

Official sources said polygraph, narco and brain mapping tests of the IIC will be conducted at the Forensic Laboratory, Gandhinagar. The other four police staff have undergone the lie-detection test today, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the judicial commission headed by retired High Court Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash today began the enquiry into the case.

Justice Dash enquired about the progress and status of the Crime Branch probe into the case.

Justice Dash made the enquiries during the meeting of the commission attended by the state Home Department Secretary, DGP of Odisha Police and other senior officials.

He further added that the commission will issue a notification on Tuesday seeking affidavits from the parties involved in the matter, either directly or indirectly.

Similarly, other people who know about the incident or have to say anything on the matter can also file affidavits, that can be submitted within 21 days of the issuance of the notification.

The commission’s secretary also stated that witnesses will be examined after the submission of affidavits.

As per reports, the Army officer, attached to 22nd Sikh Regiment in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal and his fiancee had gone to the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar to lodge a complaint against some miscreants over an incident of road rage.

An argument ensued between the police and the officer and his fiancee and the Army man was allegedly beaten by the on-duty police officers while three female cops dragged his woman friend into a cell of the police station.

Some male cops including the ex-IIC of the Bharatpur Police station reportedly thrashed and molested her at the police station.

The issue sparked widespread furore across the country prompting the Odisha government to set up a judicial commission headed by Justice Dash to enquire into the matter.