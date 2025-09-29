Bhubaneswar: Police have arrested five persons including an engineer on the charge of abducting a businessman from Balugaon in Odisha's Khurdha district. The victim Sushil Subudhi was rescued on Sunday from Chandapur in Nayagarh district, hours after he went missing.

The accused arrested include mastermind Suraj Dora, Abhijeet Patnaik and Muna Behera from Ganjam district apart from Dharmaraj Palei and Chandan Jena of Khurdha. Dora, the prime accused, is reportedly an engineer.

As per media reports, Subudhi was abducted while he was returning after closing his shop late on Saturday night. The miscreants intercepted him near a street, dragged him into the car and snatched away Rs 20 lakh cash Subudhi was carrying with him. They also took away his scooter. The accused later dropped Sushil near Chandapur and headed towards Bhubaneswar.

When Subudhi did not return home until late, his wife filed a complaint with the police after which a search team swung into action.

Acting on the complaint, police set up a checkpoint on NH 16. On seeing security beefed up on the highway, the accused anticipated getting caught. They halted the car and tried to flee but cops saw them trying to get away and caught up with the gang after a chase.

Confirming the arrest, police said all five accused have been held including the mastermind. The car used for abduction has been seized and Rs 6.5 lakh cash recovered from teh stolen bag, they added.