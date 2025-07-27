Bhubaneswar: Several districts in Odisha are facing an escalating flood threat following continuous heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of rivers Subarnarekha, Jalaka, and Baitarani. Rising river waters have already inundated villages, damaged embankments, and disrupted normal life across northern parts of the state.

In Jajpur, the situation has turned critical as the Baitarani River crossed its danger level at Akhuapada, flowing at 18.8 metres, well above the 18.33-metre danger mark. Floodwaters have entered low-lying areas, triggering panic among the locals.

The Jalaka River, meanwhile, has wreaked havoc in the Basta block of Balasore district, where four localities have been submerged. Prompt action by the administration led to the rescue of 22 people and 15 animals, while cooked meals were provided to around 260 affected residents.

In Jajpur’s Dasarathpur block, swelling water levels of the Baitarani’s branch river, Kani, caused breaches in embankments at Panchapada and Hajisahi under Kasapa panchayat. Water has entered villages, and the situation remains precarious at Brahmacharipatana, where heavy currents are pushing floodwaters into residential areas. The Water Resources Department is attempting emergency repair work using sandbags and bamboo reinforcements to prevent further damage.

In Cuttack district, the Bhattarika Temple in Baramba was affected due to a rising Mahanadi River, which has swelled following the release of floodwater from the Hirakud dam reaching Mundali. The temple floor is already submerged.

To protect the deity, arrangements have been made to shift it temporarily to the Rosha Ghara (temple kitchen) located on Ratnagiri hill, where rituals will continue until the water recedes. Devotees have been advised to refrain from visiting the temple during this period.

The Water Resources Department continues to monitor river levels and embankments across affected districts.