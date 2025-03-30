Bhubaneswar: A group of around 10 foreign nationals reportedly entered into the Biraja temple in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

The foreign nationals, including a few women, forcibly entered into the shrine in the afternoon, reports said.

The incident has triggered resentment among the locals.

According to the reports, the foreign tourists entered into Biraja temple and perambulated around the main shrine.

They also visited a Shiva temple on the shrine premises. An argument ensued between the foreign tourists and police personnel while the latter intervened into the issue.

“A group of Russian tourists forcibly entered into Biraja temple. They moved around the shrine premises and even paid obeisance to the deities. The administration should take the issue seriously and deploy adequate security personnel at the shrine to check similar incident in future,” said a local.

It has been alleged that the priests of the temple did to oppose the foreign nationals while they were moving around the shrine premises.

“The administration should be blamed for the foreign nationals’ entry into the Biraja temple. The temple authorities and the priests should have tried to prevent the foreign nationals from entering the shrine,” said another local.