Bhubaneswar: Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha will be reopened for tourists from October 10 for the tourist season 2024-25.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF) of Baripada and Field Director of STR, Prakash Chand Gogineni, today issued a notification in this regard.

The tiger reserve had been closed for the tourists from June 12 due to the onset of monsoon in Odisha.

The STR is closed from mid-June every year and reopened in October-November due to the monsoon.

The tourists usually enter the tiger reserve through Pithabata under Baripada territorial division and Kaliani under Jashipur in Karanjia division in Mayurbhanj. During monsoon, these two entry points remain shut for the tourists.

The Forest department carries out infrastructure development and road repair work at STF during the temporary closure.

Similipal which spreads over 2,750 sq kms is home to several species of rare and endangered plants and animals.

Similipal is home to around 75 per cent of tigers and 25 per cent elephants in Odisha. It is well-known for its population of melanistic or black tigers.

Besides, one can find species like spotted deer, sambar, elephants, hornbill, chowsingha, bison, porcupine, pangolin, wildboar, barking deer, jungle cat, mouse deer, giant squirrel, flying squirrel, ruddy mongoose, mugger crocodile and rufus tailed hare in Similipal.