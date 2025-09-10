Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance today arrested a forest department employee for allegedly taking ₹30,000 bribe to prepare final pension papers and arrears for a retired staffer.

The accused, Rupchand Nayak, a junior assistant in the office of the Deputy Conservator of Forests at Nicolson Forest Training School, Champua (Keonjhar district), was caught red-handed by a Vigilance team while accepting the money from the complainant, a retired employee who had voluntarily retired in 2024.

According to the Vigilance, the pensioner had repeatedly asked Nayak to complete his final pension and arrear salary bills since his 2024 retirement. Nayak allegedly demanded ₹30,000 to process the paperwork. Frustrated by more than a year’s delay, the retired employee approached Vigilance and a trap was laid. The entire sum of ₹30,000 was recovered from Nayak and seized at the time of his arrest.

Simultaneous searches are underway at two locations linked to Nayak on suspicion of disproportionate assets.

A case has been registered at the Balasore Vigilance police station, and further investigation is underway.