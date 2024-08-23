Bhubaneswar: A day after a massive raid and seizure of cash hidden in a flush tank at residence of a forest official, Odisha Vigilance today arrested him in a disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Bibhudananda Mishra, the Forest Range Officer, Dhenkanal Range, was arrested after he was found in possession of disproportionate assets worth crores.

During the searches, the Vigilance sleuths unearthed one high-value flat in Bhubaneswar and 2 flats in Hyderabad, 8 plots in Bhubaneswar and Dhenkanal, 1 farmhouse with civil construction approx Rs.2 crore, deposits over Rs.1 crore, Rs.5.15 lakh cash, 557 gms gold, 2 four wheelers that Mishra could not explain satisfactorily.

In this connection, a Vigilance case has been registered against Mishra.

Another offence by Forest official

Further, a case was registered against him under sections 9 & 39 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, which is punishable under section 51 of the same Act for keeping Indian Peafowl(Pavo Cristatus).

Yesterday, the officers of the Forest Wing of Odisha Vigilance along with local Forest staff of Dhenkanal Range visited his farmhouse at Rahangol, Athagarh, Cuttack and seized 4 Peafowls. They handed over to local Forest staff for custody.