Bhubaneswar: Following allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income, Odisha Vigilance sleuths today raided multiple properties of an assistant conservator of forest (ACF) in Odisha's Sambalpur district.

The accused official was identified as Rebati Raman Joshi, ACF Hirakud Wildlife Division. As per reports, a team comprising 3DSPs, 10 Inspectors and other supporting staff carried out searches at nine locations on properties of Joshi in Sambalpur and Bargarh districts, on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge (Vigilance) Sambalpur. The raids were carried out at various places including his Government Quarters near Deer Park, Sambalpur, his official chamber in Sambalpur and his paternal house at Balanda village in Bijepur, Bargarh.

During searches, following assets have been detected so far:

Single-storey commercial building at Malipalli, Sambalpur on Sambalpur-Jharsuguda Road given on rent to Godrej Interio. Single-storey building at Padmapur, Bargarh Triple-storey building across 9,700 sq ft at Ainthapalli, Sambalpur One 2-BHK flat vide No.G-5, Kanheya Block, Brijdham Housing Society, near Church Chowk, Sambalpur One 2BHK flat vide No. G-6, Kanheya Block, Brijdham Housing Society, Sambalpur One 3-BHK flat vide No.A-406, City Pride Apartment building, Farm Road, Sambalpur One flat in Satyam Royale Apartment at Ghatikia, Bhubaneswar. Seven plots of which 4 in prime areas of Sambalpur town & 3 in Padampur, Bargarh. Details as under; i) One plot vide plot No.284/7761, Khata No.559/2868 measuring an area of A 0.055 dcml. at Ainthapalli, Sambalpur town. ii) One plot vide plot No.3049/8523, Khata No.559/3535 measuring an area of A 0.05 dcml. at Ainthapalli, Sambalpur town. iii) One plot vide plot No.385/7756, Khata No.559/2864 measuring an area of A 0.06 dcml. at Ainthapalli, Sambalpur town. iv) One plot vide plot No.284/466, Khata No.122/1458 measuring an area of A 0.05 dcml. at Malipalli, Sambalpur. v) One plot vide plot No.2939/5672, Khata No.1309/1236 measuring an area of A 0.14 dcml. at Padampur, Bargarh. vi) Two plots vide plot No.2344/8661 & 2345/8662, Khata No.1309/2337 measuring an area of A 1.70 dcml. at Padampur, Bargarh. Rs 14.5 lakh cash Gold jewellery weighing 150 gms & Silver ornaments 300 gms. Bank, Insurance & Postal deposits and other investments etc. are being ascertained.

Official sources said the measurement and valuation of the above buildings/ flats/plots are being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

Further details are awaited.